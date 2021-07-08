TRENT HILLS MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN STOLEN VEHICLE

A 32 year-old Trent Hills man is facing charges after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a parking lot of a business on Hwy 7 yesterday (weds) afternoon.

Peterborough OPP responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle after the complainant reported the vehicle was unplated and the driver was unresponsive.

Officers attended and determined that the driver was under the influence of illicit drugs.

The investigation also revealed that the vehicle was stolen from a business on Burnham Line.

Zachariah MICHEL was arrested and charged with multiple offences including Possession of a Schedule 1 substance-methamphetamine and Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.