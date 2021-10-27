TWO HURT IN DOWNTOWN PETERBOROUGH FIRE

Two people were injured in a fire on Charlotte Street last night (tues) in Peterborough.

At are 7pm, Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported apartment fire.

Upon arrival, fire fighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the apartment.

Fire fighters worked to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from several apartments and hallways.



Two occupants were transported to hospital due to possible smoke inhalation. One occupant had suffered burns to their hand.

The estimated cost of the damage is 80 thousand dollars.