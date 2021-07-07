VIA RAIL RETURNING TO PETERBOROUGH

The federal government says it's starting preliminary work on a new high-frequency train service in the Toronto-to-Quebec City corridor.



Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra says a procurement process will be launched in the fall for the proposed new service that would run on dedicated tracks.



Alghabra says Ottawa is working with Via Rail on the project, which would reduce average trip times between Toronto and Ottawa by up to 90 minutes and improve on-time arrival performance to 95 per cent.



He says there would also be more frequent departures and new service to communities including Peterborough.