Pure Country 105 Pet of the Week

Meet Sneezy!

This lovely boy is one of the Seven Dwarf cat crew!

Sneezy is an example of our hard work; He has changed from a very scared cat to one that chirps at you for your attention.

He will need a home that will continue building his confidence. He is looking for a quiet home that will allow him time to settle and build a bond with his new people. He would be good with a one or two-person home and a smaller living arrangement.

Think Sneezy is the right fit for you? Visit peterboroughhumanesociety.ca for more details!