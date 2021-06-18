Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour

Eric Church is coming to the SaskTel Centre, Saturday October 23, 2021

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.