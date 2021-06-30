George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett

July 24th, 2021 - Gates 6:00 PM, Show 7:30 PM

Brandt Community Stage, Outdoors at Conexus Arts Centre

George Canyon rose to becoming one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars in the early 2000’s and has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few. He has been inducted into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 12 albums, and was presented a certified Platinum Award for his debut album ‘One Good Friend’. With country iconic hits like Just Like You, I Believe in Angels, Drinkin’ Thinkin’, Daughters of the Sun, I Got This, I Want You To Live, Slow Dance and many, many more, he is also a highly regarded humanitarian, strong supporter of the military, and, most important, a proud father and devoted husband.

Aaron Pritchett’s legacy continues to be unstoppable. His authentic desire to connect with his fans, whether it be onstage, via his digital platforms, in person or through his music, has sustained and grown a robust and loyal fan base for 2 decades. Artistically, Aaron Pritchett continues to adapt, and evolve, while refusing to abandon the down-home sincerity in his music that has been his trademark since his career inception.

