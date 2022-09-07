Juke Box Mania

October 21st, 2022 | Turvey Centre

Grab your friends, family, or colleagues and get out, work as a team, dress up, listen to great tunes, eat, and have a few drinks in support of Family Service Regina’s programming.

Jukebox Mania is Regina’s biggest music trivia event drawing over 500 participants and selling out months in advance.

This captivating, entertaining, and fast-paced evening challenges you and your team to answer questions on musical songs, artists, and trivia for prizes!

Register your team of eight, pick a cool team name, dress as your favorite band, and compete with others in this name that tune style event. At the end of the game, one lucky team is dubbed the “Best & Brightest” and awarded the Jukebox Mania trophy, runners-up receive prizes.

Presented by Casino Regina



More info: familyserviceregina.com