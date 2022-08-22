Pure Country 92.7 Welcomes Agribition 2022

November 28th to December 3rd | REAL District

Admission passes and all tickets for the 51st edition of Canadian Western Agribition are officially on sale for this must-attend show, November 28th to December 3rd at the REAL District.

CWA will kick off on Monday, November 28th, with all-day free gate admission and the Burning of the Brand ceremony, taking place at 10:00 AM to officially open the show.

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo will return to the rodeo arena, November 30th to December 3rd, featuring top tier rodeo athletes, the best rodeo stock in Canada, and a new theme for each night.



More info: agribition.com