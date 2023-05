November 4th, 2023 | Conexus Arts Centre

Country superstars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark announce co-headlining intimate acoustic tour “Homecoming "23"

An Intimate Evening Of Songs And Stories From Two Of Canada’s Most Accomplished Entertainers

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting May 18 at 10am Local Time

More info: paulbrandt.com or terriclark.com