34th Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association Festival

June 9th to June 11th, 2023 | Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia

The SCMA weekend kicks off June 9th with a concert featuring Justin LaBrash, Karissa Hoffart, Jordyn Pollard and Shantaia. Special guests 4-time CCMA group of the year The Washboard Union will close out the concert portion of the evening. A cabaret will ensue after the concert with performances by Lisa Moen and Tyler Lewis.

Saturday will feature the SCMA awards show hosted by The Washboard Union. Following the awards show the after party will feature The Washboard Union and more of Saskatchewan’s Country Music stars. Buy Tickets at SaskTix.ca



