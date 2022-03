Saturday, August 27th at 10:30am

Supporting the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association’s 20th Annual Brain Boogie offers a unique opportunity to participate in an event along with the people who directly benefit from the programs that it funds. You can help us make a difference.

Join us on August 27th for a fun and inspiring Walk, Run, Ride or Boogie in the park followed by a lunch with our members.



More info: http://www.sbia.ca/brain-boogie.aspx