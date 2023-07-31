iHeartRadio
Chase Hussey’s One Man Marathon

August 12 | Pure Country Parking Lot – 4303 Albert Street South

Chase Hussey from Pure Country Mornings is bringing back his One Man Marathon.  On Saturday, August 12th, join Chase in the Pure Country Parking lot as he runs a full marathon to raise money for the John Howard Society in support of Lulu’s Lodge.

There will be live music from Ryan Hicks, Brett Michael Monka, Jordyn Pollard, Melissa Mannet, Chris Henderson, and Teagen Littlechief all playing throughout the morning with community groups stopping by to join in the run and prizes for those that drop off donations!

More info: canadahelps.org

