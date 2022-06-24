Saturday, July 23 – Cody Johnson at North Dakota State Fair

Cody Johnson’s passionate, rowdy concerts have drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks, and the music from his previous albums – inspired by ’90s country foundations, but built for the 21st century – has made him a familiar presence on Texas and Oklahoma red-dirt radio. In 2018, Johnson won Texas Regional Radio’s Male Vocalist again, while adding Album of the Year for Gotta Be Me and Single, for “Wild As You.” Johnson is also known for his hit songs, “On My Way To You,” “Nothin’ On You,” and his new hit, “Til’ You Can’t.”

More info: ndstatefair.com