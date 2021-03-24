iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
C

Critical Care on the Air Radiothon for STARS presented by GMS

CCOA_SK_GMS_BlueBackgroundv2

The Critical Care On The Air Radiothon for STARS Air Ambulance on Pure Country 92.7 April 21 & 22, 2021.

Hear stories from STARS Very Important Patients, crew, allies and other health care professionals. All funds raised stay in Saskatchewan.

To donate, visit criticalcareontheair.ca or phone 1 877 50 STARS (1-877-507-8277).

Together we'll keep STARS in the sky and operational by funding critical equipment like Cardiac Monitors, a vital piece of equipment monitoring patient’s heart rhythm and one of the most important pieces of equipment on a STARS Helicopter.

The Critical Care On The Air Radiothon for STARS, presented by GMS Health and Travel Insurance.

Every life is worth fighting for. Keep the fight in flight.

Pure Country 92.7 - Newsletter Teaser

Newsletter

Get access to exclusive offers, concert pre-sales & more!