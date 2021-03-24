The Critical Care On The Air Radiothon for STARS Air Ambulance on Pure Country 92.7 April 21 & 22, 2021.

Hear stories from STARS Very Important Patients, crew, allies and other health care professionals. All funds raised stay in Saskatchewan.

To donate, visit criticalcareontheair.ca or phone 1 877 50 STARS (1-877-507-8277).

Together we'll keep STARS in the sky and operational by funding critical equipment like Cardiac Monitors, a vital piece of equipment monitoring patient’s heart rhythm and one of the most important pieces of equipment on a STARS Helicopter.

The Critical Care On The Air Radiothon for STARS, presented by GMS Health and Travel Insurance.

Every life is worth fighting for. Keep the fight in flight.