Dino Ranch Live

April 8th, 2023 at 4:00 pm | Conexus Arts Centre

For the first time ever, Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch comes to the stage with a fun-filled, action-packed live show. Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical, “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life while they navigate the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.



More info: https://www.conexusartscentre.ca/dino-ranch