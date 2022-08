September 8, 2022

Right now, Canadian Blood Services needs your support.

Help Fill the Seats to save lives.

The need for blood is constant. Every 60 seconds, someone in Canada needs blood.

Join Pure Country September 8th for the Fill The Seats Radiothon and learn more about how you can help patients in Canada. Invite a family member, friend or colleague to book a blood donation appointment with you and help save lives together.

Book now at www.blood.ca