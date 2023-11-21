Holiday Stage @ Southland Mall

November 25, 2023 – December 17, 2023 | The Spot @ Southland Mall

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Enjoy live holiday entertainment all season long with great music, kids’ shows, pictures with Santa and much more… Enjoy the festive cheer while you get your holiday shopping done.

Nov 25: Holiday Kick Off Event – Horus Eye Productions Performances (Holiday Kids Shows)

Dec 2: University of Regina Showcase

Dec 9: Pure Country

Dec 13: German Club – Dance Performance

Dec. 16: Regina Mandolin Orchestra (Tentative)

Dec 17: Saskatchewan Band Association – Tuba performance

More info: southlandshoppingcentre.com