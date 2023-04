May 10, 2023 | 924 Victoria Avenue East, Regina

McHappy Day is Wednesday, May 10th! Every purchase, all day on Wednesday, May 10, supports families with sick children staying at RMHC, and other local children’s charities. Whether it’s through purchasing their favourite food and beverage items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald’s app or ordering McDelivery® it’s easy and convenient to support.



More info: www.rmhccanada.ca