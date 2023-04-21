Next Big Thing on the Budweiser Stage At the Rail Yard Saloon
April 29th, May 6th, 13th, and 27th, 2023 | The Rail Yard Saloon, Regina, Saskatchewan
The Next Big Thing!
- Each Saturday night at The Railyard Saloon on Dewdney Avenue
- Doors at 7:00pm - Show starts at 7:30pm
- Two acts each night with the finals on May 27th with the top three – come cheer on your favourite
- Saturday, April 29th it’s Brett Michael Monka and Morgan Robertson
- Saturday, May 6th it’s Micah Walbaum and Dereck Wilson
- Saturday, May 13th it’s Adam Johnson and Melissa Mannett
- Saturday, May 27th are The FINALS!
- Winner gets and incredible prize package including:
- $3000.00
- An opportunity to perform one set on the beer gardens stage at Country Thunder 2023
- Car detailing package from Triple Seven
- $200 to spend at Cowtown
- A one year membership to Sask Music, including all privileges.
- The Winner will receive a virtual performance on CTV Morning Live
More info: railyardsaloon.com