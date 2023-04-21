iHeartRadio
Next Big Thing on the Budweiser Stage At the Rail Yard Saloon

April 29th, May 6th, 13th, and 27th, 2023 | The Rail Yard Saloon, Regina, Saskatchewan

The Next Big Thing!

  • Each Saturday night at The Railyard Saloon on Dewdney Avenue
  • Doors at 7:00pm - Show starts at 7:30pm
  • Two acts each night with the finals on May 27th with the top three – come cheer on your favourite
  • Saturday, April 29th it’s Brett Michael Monka and Morgan Robertson
  • Saturday, May 6th it’s Micah Walbaum and Dereck Wilson
  • Saturday, May 13th it’s Adam Johnson and Melissa Mannett
  • Saturday, May 27th are The FINALS!
  • Winner gets and incredible prize package including:
    • $3000.00
    • An opportunity to perform one set on the beer gardens stage at Country Thunder 2023
    • Car detailing package from Triple Seven
    • $200 to spend at Cowtown
    • A one year membership to Sask Music, including all privileges.
    • The Winner will receive a virtual performance on CTV Morning Live

More info: railyardsaloon.com

   

 

