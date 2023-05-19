June 21, 2023 | Brandt Centre



PBR Canada Cup Series Regina Classic

PBR is “The Toughest Sport on Dirt” in the Brandt Centre

Match the world’s best bull-riding athletes against the toughest animal athletes on the planet in an 8-second man versus beast duel! ​

The PBR 2023 Canada Cup Series showcases Canada’s top cowboys and some of the top PBR international athletes as they battle the rankest bucking bulls. Its man vs. beast wrapped in the glitz and glamour that only the PBR can provide.

More info: realdistrict.ca