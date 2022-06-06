Pure Country Sacks Hunger
June 26th, 2022 10am to 4pm
Join Pure Country Morning’s Chase Hussey as he broadcasts from Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, June 26th to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank.
For every donation of ten pounds or $10 Chase will move up the field one yard. Plus, you could win Saturday Day Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank!
Thanks to Northgate Mall, Robin’s Donuts, Ukrainian Co-Op, Suds Car Wash, Sherwood Co-Op, and Four Seasons Sales
