This Earth Week, EPRA/Recycle My Electronics Programs Ask Canadians to Remember – What’s Inside Counts.

Many of the resources inside our electronics, including plastic, glass, gold, silver and copper can be reused continuously without losing their properties. By recycling electronics, resources are recovered, recycled and reused — reducing our overall carbon footprint and lessening our dependence on mining for new resources. Recycling with EPRA/Recycle My Electronics programs also diverts e-waste from illegal export and Canadian landfills.

Find out more at recyclemyelectronics.ca