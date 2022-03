Sunday, April 3rd at 6:00pm

The 34th Annual Regina Humane Society Telethon is airing live Sunday, April 3rd on AccessNow from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. or via live stream at myaccess.ca.

This three-hour broadcast will feature special behind-the-scenes looks at RHS operations, adoptable pets, tips, news and advice as well as many adoption and rescue stories. They have a goal of raising $75,000!



More info: reginahumanesociety.ca