Sask Tailgate Drive-in Live Country Music Concert
Come support the best local country musicians!
Bring your cooler, BBQ, and a good FM speaker for a Tailgate Concert Drive-In style!!
Tickets are $60 per car ($10-$15 per person for 4+ in a car).
Gates open at 12 Noon
Country Music Lineup:
NewLaw - featured on America's Got Talent, and nominated for WCMA, YYC Music Award, and ACMA Fan's Choice Award.
Chris Henderson - SCMA's Male Artist of the Year, 2018-2020.
Karissa Hoffart - Craven Mainstage Act, SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year Nominee, 2021, and seen on Telemiracle Fundraiser.
Proceeds from the concert will go to Regina's North Central Family Center - helping struggling families devastated during this Covid Lockdown period.
