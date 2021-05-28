iHeartRadio
Sask Tailgate Drive-in Live Country Music Concert

event_tailgate

Come support the best local country musicians!

Bring your cooler, BBQ, and a good FM speaker for a Tailgate Concert Drive-In style!!

Tickets are $60 per car ($10-$15 per person for 4+ in a car).

Gates open at 12 Noon

Country Music Lineup:

NewLaw - featured on America's Got Talent, and nominated for WCMA, YYC Music Award, and ACMA Fan's Choice Award.
Chris Henderson - SCMA's Male Artist of the Year, 2018-2020.
Karissa Hoffart - Craven Mainstage Act, SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year Nominee, 2021, and seen on Telemiracle Fundraiser.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Regina's North Central Family Center - helping struggling families devastated during this Covid Lockdown period.

Buy Tickets Here

  • logo_canadasfarmshow

    Canada’s Farm Show

    CFS 2021 is going virtual!! Join online, June 16th & 17th to connect the ag industry from the comfort of your own home, or the field! Register for FREE online today! Scheduled Speakers: Brad Wall Stephen Harper Minister Marit Rob Saik canadasfarmshow.com
  • FamilyServiceReginaLogo

    Support Family Service Regina

    Donate today.
