Saskatchewan Country Music Awards

SCMA_2021_logo

The 32nd Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Awards are happening April 17th at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Join the SCMA’s as they recognize the accomplishments of our members over this past year.

The virtual awards show will be co-hosted by our own Tim Day!

Tune in and watch on Access Now or stream live on YouTube.

Performers will include:

  • Hunter Brothers
  • Tenille Arts
  • Chris Henderson
  • J.J. Voss
  • Samara Yung
  • Amy Nelson
  • Karissa Hoffart
  • Justin LaBrash

For more details, check out the SCMA website.

 

