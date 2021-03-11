Saskatchewan Country Music Awards
The 32nd Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Awards are happening April 17th at 8:00 p.m. CST.
Join the SCMA’s as they recognize the accomplishments of our members over this past year.
The virtual awards show will be co-hosted by our own Tim Day!
Tune in and watch on Access Now or stream live on YouTube.
Performers will include:
- Hunter Brothers
- Tenille Arts
- Chris Henderson
- J.J. Voss
- Samara Yung
- Amy Nelson
- Karissa Hoffart
- Justin LaBrash
For more details, check out the SCMA website.