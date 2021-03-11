The 32nd Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Awards are happening April 17th at 8:00 p.m. CST.

Join the SCMA’s as they recognize the accomplishments of our members over this past year.

The virtual awards show will be co-hosted by our own Tim Day!

Tune in and watch on Access Now or stream live on YouTube.

Performers will include:

Hunter Brothers

Tenille Arts

Chris Henderson

J.J. Voss

Samara Yung

Amy Nelson

Karissa Hoffart

Justin LaBrash

For more details, check out the SCMA website.