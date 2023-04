June 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m | Wascana Park (Registration Inside Queen Building)

Join us this June for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF.

Help raise funds for ground-breaking type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and support the estimated 300,000 Canadians living with this disease.

Together We Walk to cure T1D.

Register or donate today at jdrfwalk.ca