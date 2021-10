Pure Country 92.7 has teamed up with Southland Mall Regina and YWCA Regina for Tampon Tuesday.

It’s time to end period poverty. Menstrual hygiene products are one of the most requested yet least donated items.

Until October 19th, join Pure Country 92.7 as we support Tampon Tuesday for YWCA Regina.

Donations of tampons or pads will be accepted any day of the week at Southland Mall.

We’ll ensure they get into the right hands.