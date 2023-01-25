TeleMiracle Telethon – Rooted in Saskatchewan Kinsmen Foundation

Feb 25, 2023 – Feb 26, 2023



TeleMiracle 47 will take place on February 25-26, 2023 in Saskatoon. Despite only having a population around one million people, the generous residents of the province have helped raise over $153 million since 1977 to fund special needs equipment for people in need to maintain or improve their quality of life; as well as, travel assistance to those needing to leave their community, to access life-saving medical treatment. Tune in and Ring Those Phones! Your generous donations make it possible for us to continue with our mission of “Helping People Every Day”!



More info: telemiracle.com