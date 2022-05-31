iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
17°C

Tenille Arts with Tebey

tenille_pc927_event

Pure Country 92.7 is turning up the fun with live music on the Original 16 Stage during Queen City Ex!

We’re pleased to welcome Saskatchewan’s own Tenille Arts with special guest Tebey.

Saturday, August 6th as part of Queen City Ex

Mor info: realdistrict.ca

Pure Country 92.7 - Newsletter Teaser

Newsletter

Get access to exclusive offers, concert pre-sales & more!