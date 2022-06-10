iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
22°C

The Queen City Ex

queencityex_pc927_event

August 3rd to August 7th, 2022 | REAL District

 

Pure Country 92.7 is turning up the fun with the 2022 Queen City Ex!

 

All the rides, food, fun, and music!

 

We’re pleased to welcome Saskatchewan’s own Tenille Arts with special guest Tebey.

 

Saturday, August 6th as part of Queen City Ex

2
Pure Country 92.7 - Newsletter Teaser

Newsletter

Get access to exclusive offers, concert pre-sales & more!