Kinsmen Kinettes TeleMiracle Telethon
February 24 - 25, 2024
TeleMiracle 48 will take place on February 24-25, 2024 in Regina. Despite only having a population around one million people, the generous residents of the province have helped raise over $159 million since 1977 to fund special needs equipment for people in need to maintain or improve their quality of life; as well as, travel assistance to those needing to leave their community, to access life-saving medical treatment.
Tune in and Ring Those Phones! Your generous donations make it possible for us to continue with our mission of “Helping People Every Day”!
