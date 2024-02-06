Kinsmen Kinettes TeleMiracle Telethon

February 24 - 25, 2024

TeleMiracle 48 will take place on February 24-25, 2024 in Regina. Despite only having a population around one million people, the generous residents of the province have helped raise over $159 million since 1977 to fund special needs equipment for people in need to maintain or improve their quality of life; as well as, travel assistance to those needing to leave their community, to access life-saving medical treatment.

Tune in and Ring Those Phones! Your generous donations make it possible for us to continue with our mission of “Helping People Every Day”!

More Info: https://telemiracle.com/telemiracle-telethon/