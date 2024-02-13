iHeartRadio
The Reklaws at the Patch!

March 1, 2024 | International Trade Centre @ REAL

Get ready to party with multi-double platinum artists, The Reklaws  who will be performing at the 2024 Montana’s Brier, presented by AGI. What’s even better, the concert is FREE for everyone on a first-come, first-served basis.

More info: https://www.curling.ca/2024brier/tickets/

