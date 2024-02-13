The Reklaws at the Patch!
March 1, 2024 | International Trade Centre @ REAL
Get ready to party with multi-double platinum artists, The Reklaws who will be performing at the 2024 Montana’s Brier, presented by AGI. What’s even better, the concert is FREE for everyone on a first-come, first-served basis.
More info: https://www.curling.ca/2024brier/tickets/
Pure Country’s Snow Pitch TournamentThe Pitch is back! The 9th Annual Pure Country 92.7 Snow Pitch Tournament Powered By Sherwood Co-op!
The FrontmenThis summer, experience the energy and electricity of 3 dynamic country stars – The Frontmen Live at Casino Regina.
The Country Mixtape Tour: Feat. Tyler Joe Miller, Shawn Austin & Andrew HyattThe Country Mixtape Tour featuring Tyler Joe Miller, Shawn Austin & Andrew Hyatt!
Clint Black : 35th Anniversary of Killin’ Time TourGet ready to celebrate 35 years of ‘Killin’ Time with Clint Black!
Country Thunder 2024The much-awaited line up of Country Thunder 2024 is here!
The Leather TourCody Johnson and Friends bring The Leather Tour to Saskatoon on August 3, 2024!
Small Town Somethin’ TourHigh Valley returns to Regina for their Small Town Something Tour
Montana’s Brier Regina 2024Brier 2024, the world-class event for curling fans across the globe is back!