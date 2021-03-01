Name That Sound
Name the sound and win cash INSTANTLY!
Starting Monday, March 1st - Win your share of the $10,000 Name That Sound cashpot, listen for your cue-to-text weekdays at 7:35AM, 8:35AM, 3:35PM and 6:35PM.
When you hear the cue, text the CODE WORD and your FULL NAME to 927-927*. The 93rd text through gets to guess the sound to instantly win cash! The pot starts at $50 and increases by $50 for every incorrect guess.
We’ll also post all the incorrect guesses on our website (see below). So keep track so you have an original guess.
It’s all brought by Prairie Donair – Fresh Food Done Fast. Check out their menu at prairiedonair.com
Name That Sound Guesses
Click The Sound Below To See All The Guesses!
Name That Sound #2 GuessesSee All The Guesses!
Name That Sound #1 GuessesNicole correctly guessed "flipping through papers" and won $100!!!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:40 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on March 1, 2021 and closes at 6:40 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on May 10, 2021. Open to legal residents of Saskatchewan, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. A total amount of $10,000.00 CAD in cash prizes is available to be won. The minimum and maximum amounts that can be offered as a prize are $50.00 and $10,000 CAD, respectively. The odds of being selected as a contestant and playing the game for a chance to win a prize will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement on any weekday of the contest period. The odds of winning a prize will depend upon the contestant’s ability to guess the sound. The number of prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.purecountry927.ca.