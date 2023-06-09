Get ready to party at Coors Centre with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line! Pure Country wants to give 5 lucky winners and their friends, a chance to see Tyler Hubbard live in Saskatoon on October 15, 2023.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 10:00 am CT on June 12, 2023 and closes at 10:00 am CT on June 19, 2023. Open to legal residents of Saskatchewan, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the Five (5) prizes is Eighty ($80.00) CAD. Odds of winning a/the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests.