Regina’s Amy Nelson is blazing trails at home and abroad as a vibrant singer, songwriter, and musician. She released her brand new single on January 7th titled ‘Trippin’, written by Madeline Merlo, Patricia Conroy, David “ Dwave" Thomson, Tina Gemza and produced by award-winning producer, Jeff Dalziel.

Her career as a Canadian musician has been highly recognized throughout the years including 40 Saskatchewan Country Music Award nominations with a 2018 win for Entertainer of the Year.

“Hey Love,” Amy’s first single from her third studio album Good Intentions and written by multi-award-winning songwriter Jeff Cohen (Sugarland, The Band Perry, Big & Rich), climbed to #6 on the Australian country music charts in 2019. The album was voted the #2 Best Album in Saskatchewan in all genres for 2019.

Amy has performed at the Calgary Stampede, Canadian Music Week, Canadian Country Music Awards, AmericanaFest, BreakOut West, JunoFest and Australian Music Week, Groundwater Country Music Festival, and Gympie Music Muster in Australia.



Website: amynelson.ca