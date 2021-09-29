Exuding a natural charm, infused with positive energy and a mischievous sense of fun, Canadian pop/country artist Jordyn Pollard. With a unique combination of talent, determination, and self-assuredness, Jordyn is already on the path chasing her dreams, earning a reputation as a top up and coming singer songwriter on the western Canadian music scene. Jordyn released her debut EP in November 2019 and has released three commercial radio singles, all charting on Neilson BDS Reporting Charts. BACK TO US, her current single, garnered her the inaugural spot for the new Stingray Trending Track initiative, giving her to a top 40 single. Jordyn was also the recipient of the 2020 SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year.