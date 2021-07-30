The Pure Country Sask Artist Spotlight shines on Justin LaBrash.

Fresh off #driveinsask 2020, North America’s first and only drive in concert tour, Justin LaBrash released “Miles Ago”, his tenth single to Canadian radio along with a unique official music video. Award-winning, Saskatchewan country recording artist, Justin LaBrash, entertains audiences with originals as well as country and rock hits from the past right up to today’s hottest songs. He has played throughout Canada from Vancouver to St. John’s to the Northwest Territories and many points in between.



LaBrash is the 2018 SCMA Emerging Artist of the Year and multiple SCMA and SMA nominee. Justin just released his third album and his last five singles have progressively charted on the Canadian Top 100, including, “See You in the Stars”, which reached #72 and went then all the way to #1 on the Canadian True North Country Indie chart!! Justin released his debut EP in 2016, his first full length album in 2018, and an acoustic EP in 2020. His fourth studio project will be ready for your listening pleasure in the summer of 2021.



Justin is proud of his roots and where he comes from. He believes strongly in building communities and “paying it forward”. Justin is an official ambassador for the Teddy Bears Anonymous and each concert during the #driveinsask Tour 2020 spotlighted a local charitable organization, raising awareness and thousands of dollars for more than a dozen Saskatchewan charities. They will be helping more charities this summer during their drive-in Hell or High Water Tour 2021. Supporting locally is very important to Justin and his team. Justin utilizes the resources from local Saskatchewan businesses and musicians whenever possible.



Justin has been lucky enough to have shared the stage and studio with some of the best musicians in North America including The Washboard Union, Charlie Major, Blackhawk, The Wilkinsons and more. With his country roots running deep, his big heart, and endless enthusiasm, follow along to see where life’s adventures will take him.

Website: http://labrash.net