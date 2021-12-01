From the first notes of “Up” by Shania Twain, Justine Sletten was hooked and made her decision to launch her career in the music industry. Justine’s music ranges from the upbeat, new country style of Kelsea Ballerini and classic Taylor Swift to the country pop sound made famous by Shania Twain, all women that have influenced the progression of her sound.



Recently Justine has been working closely with highly acclaimed producer Bart McKay to create her newest single, Longer Road. Ecstatic to share this new single with the world, Justine believes this song is a demonstration of her growth as a vocalist. Written by Clare Dunn, Brett Tyler and Mark Holman, Longer Road tells the love story of a young couple, who wish that the road home would never end. Longer Road caught Justine’s eye with its unique way of telling this fresh love story.



Justine is excited to share her new music in the hopes that it will help to take her career to the next level. Although she will always love her Saskatchewan home, she is hopeful that her hard work and determination will one day help her to share her music around the world!



Website: justinesletten.com