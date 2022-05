The Sask Artist Spotlight shines on Prince Albert’s LJ Tyson.



LJ blends themes of identity and social movement and has put his own unique stamp on the music scene.



As an Indigenous person who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community he feels representation is important in music for minority groups.



With his band The Locals, LJ performs style of folk/pop across Canadian radio, festivals, and venues.



Website: ljtysonmusic.com