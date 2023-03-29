iHeartRadio
11 ways to improve airlines according to AI

daniel-mccullough-jKBosHIQXMs-unsplash

How could your flight experience improve?? After the year we've had at the airlines I'm sure you could come up with a giant list!

Well you're not the only one... A professor at the University of Missouri had an A.I. program analyze 400,000 customer reviews for six major airlines. 

Here are 11 suggestions it came up with:

  • Implement more flexible seating arrangements to improve comfort.
  • Automate the disinfecting process for bathrooms in the plane.
  • Redesign overhead baggage bins.
  • Implement a more personalized cabin environment through seat height and temperature adjustments capabilities.
  • Use analytical models to optimize flight schedules and time buffer between flights.
  • Use an artificial intelligence-based approach to monitor equipment health.
  • Introduce a more flexible booking policy (i.e., no cancellation charge, no change fee, upfront information about costs).
  • Provide ticketing agents with better task clarifications, performance-based feedback and social praise to better improve morale and interactions with customers.
  • Install more accurate luggage tracking systems by using RFID tags in lieu of regular barcode tags.
  • Provide more frequent and automated baggage related updates to passengers’ phones.
  • Use biometrics and blockchain technology to remove the need to present several identification documents at multiple checkpoints. This would eliminate the need for passengers to show a boarding pass, passport and ID.

Source: University of Missouri

Photo by Daniel McCullough on Unsplash

