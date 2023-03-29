11 ways to improve airlines according to AI

How could your flight experience improve?? After the year we've had at the airlines I'm sure you could come up with a giant list!

Well you're not the only one... A professor at the University of Missouri had an A.I. program analyze 400,000 customer reviews for six major airlines.

Here are 11 suggestions it came up with:

Implement more flexible seating arrangements to improve comfort.

Automate the disinfecting process for bathrooms in the plane.

Redesign overhead baggage bins.

Implement a more personalized cabin environment through seat height and temperature adjustments capabilities.

Use analytical models to optimize flight schedules and time buffer between flights.

Use an artificial intelligence-based approach to monitor equipment health.

Introduce a more flexible booking policy (i.e., no cancellation charge, no change fee, upfront information about costs).

Provide ticketing agents with better task clarifications, performance-based feedback and social praise to better improve morale and interactions with customers.

Install more accurate luggage tracking systems by using RFID tags in lieu of regular barcode tags.

Provide more frequent and automated baggage related updates to passengers’ phones.

Use biometrics and blockchain technology to remove the need to present several identification documents at multiple checkpoints. This would eliminate the need for passengers to show a boarding pass, passport and ID.

Source: University of Missouri

Photo by Daniel McCullough on Unsplash