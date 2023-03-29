11 ways to improve airlines according to AI
How could your flight experience improve?? After the year we've had at the airlines I'm sure you could come up with a giant list!
Well you're not the only one... A professor at the University of Missouri had an A.I. program analyze 400,000 customer reviews for six major airlines.
Here are 11 suggestions it came up with:
- Implement more flexible seating arrangements to improve comfort.
- Automate the disinfecting process for bathrooms in the plane.
- Redesign overhead baggage bins.
- Implement a more personalized cabin environment through seat height and temperature adjustments capabilities.
- Use analytical models to optimize flight schedules and time buffer between flights.
- Use an artificial intelligence-based approach to monitor equipment health.
- Introduce a more flexible booking policy (i.e., no cancellation charge, no change fee, upfront information about costs).
- Provide ticketing agents with better task clarifications, performance-based feedback and social praise to better improve morale and interactions with customers.
- Install more accurate luggage tracking systems by using RFID tags in lieu of regular barcode tags.
- Provide more frequent and automated baggage related updates to passengers’ phones.
- Use biometrics and blockchain technology to remove the need to present several identification documents at multiple checkpoints. This would eliminate the need for passengers to show a boarding pass, passport and ID.
Source: University of Missouri
Photo by Daniel McCullough on Unsplash