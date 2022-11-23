22-Year-Old Dog Named World’s Oldest by Guinness World Records

A dog in California named Gino is officially the oldest dog in the world at age 22.

The world's oldest living pooch was two years old when he was adopted by Alex Wolf from Colorado's Humane Society of Boulder Valley in 2002.

The previous record holder is a 21-year-old dog named Toby Keith. He's still living but lost his Guinness World Record title after Gino's age was confirmed. Gino celebrated his new title with an "extra long wide" in his wagon that helps him get around these days.

His owner credits his dog's long life to a healthy diet with human-grade food, veterinary care and ongoing support from family,