A Company wants to bury you alive... and charge you for it!

This sounds like a nightmare! And not just because of the giant bill that comes along with it!

A Russian company is offering customers the chance to participate in their own funeral and experience being buried alive for 3.5 million rubles, about the equivalent of $57,000.

It’s supposed to give you a renewed lust for life, and comes with a full, fake funeral that will help clients discover new talents and “psychic abilities” and deal with their “fears and anxieties” after the funeral...

There’s also an “online funeral” version that only costs $15,000. It supposedly offers “divine healing“, “stress therapy for fears and anxiety“, and helps you “close chapters” in your life…but you don’t get buried alive if you do that one.

It might seem like a lot…but there’s a nice perk that comes with it: You get to keep your coffin as a souvenir... Yay..?