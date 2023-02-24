A Couple Travelling In An RV Across Canada Made A Stop In Regina

"RV Rolling With MJ" is travelling across our fair nation in an RV and making stops at a variety of different locations as they travel east to west.

They made a stop in Regina (based on the footage, I assume last summer) and stayed at King's Acres Campground. From there, they jetted into Regina and did a quick tour of Victoria Park and Wascana around the Legislature Building.

It's a cool perspective from people who decided to make a stop and see what Regina has to offer.

Check out their review.

Tim (in for Brandon)