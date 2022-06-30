A List of Canada Day Activities In Regina

Canada Day in Wascana Centre

All activities are set for the south side of Wascana Lake, beginning with a free pancake breakfast as quantities last.

On the main stage. opening ceremonies begin at noon, following at 1:15 p.m. with an array of entertainment: Detour (1:15 – 2 p.m.); Kriss the Sky (2:15 – 3 p.m.); Crosby Harle Band (3:30-4:15 p.m.); Dangerous Cheese (4:30-5:30 p.m.); Vinyl Society (5:45-6:45 p.m.) One More Time (7-8 p.m.); and Nick Gilder (8:30-10 p.m.)

In the Regina Public Library fun zone, check out: Danny Kazam Magic Show (1-1:30 p.m.); MTMS Buffalo Boys Drum Group and First Nations Dancers (1:45-2:15 p.m.); Sask. Science Centre Spark of Joy Chemistry Stage Show (2:30-3 p.m.); storyteller Kevin Mackenzie (3:15-3:45 p.m.); hoop dancer Terrance Littletent and Kawacatoose Boyz (4-4:30 p.m.); Salsa Colada (4:45 -5:15 p.m.); SaskExpress presents Going for Gold (5:30-6:15 p.m.)

The Classic Strongman Championship League competition runs from 1-4:30 p.m.

The fireworks display is set to start at 10:30 p.m. or later, depending on sunset or weather. If a storm is threatening, they may go earlier. The display can be seen from anywhere in the park, but along the lakeshore is considered ideal.

Note the following parking restrictions in the park: Legislative Drive, McCallum Ave. and 21st Ave. will be closed Individuals requiring handicapped parking and approved Regina Canada Day vehicles may use Hill Boulevard to access designated parking lots.

Buffalo Day

Returning to Buffalo Meadows Park, on the 1400 block of Athol Street, is the Buffalo Day Festival and Powwow. Visitors are encouraged to wear an orange shirt.

It’s a sunrise start, with a pipe ceremony at 6 a.m., then events running from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Here’s how some of the highlights break down:

7 a.m.-5 p.m. street mural paining, face painting, art stations

10 a.m.-noon storytelling and musicians with Hazel Dixon, Erroll Kiniston, and Kayleigh Oakes

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Buffalo Feast, open to the community and Noon grand entry and opening prayer, with emcee Jeff Cappo

12:40 p.m. is the start of the powwow performances, including head buffalo man and woman; tiny tots, jingle, traditional, fancy, grass and chicken dances

5:15 p.m. reveal of street murals

Government House Multicultural Celebration

After a three-year wait, the Lieutenant Governor’s Canada Day Multicultural Celebration returns. The free event runs from 1-4 p.m. at Government House, 4607 Dewdney Ave. in Regina. In the event of rain, festivities will be moved indoors.

Performances onstage outdoors include:

M.C. Felipe Gomez – 2021 Saskatchewanderer

Chinese Lion Dancers from Kung Fu Regina

Preston Littletent and the Eagle Claw powwow dancers

fiddler Karrnnel Sawitsky

Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet

Pelican Narrows School Jiggers

More entertainment and activities outdoors: