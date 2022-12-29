iHeartRadio
A Look Back at 2022 & Some of the Most Bizarre Lawsuits Filed - About Food

melinda-gimpel-xcVW_sFp4jQ-unsplash

There are reasons why some warnings are on food labels. 

Labels like "remove plastic before eating" on the wrapper of a Fruit Roll-Up snack.

In 2022, some people were busy suing food corporations for things like catfishing and fruit-less Froot Loops.

Get the story HERE.

 

