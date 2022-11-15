A plush man-bear...?
Emotional support, Comfort and peace, A healthy hug... This plush man-bear does it all! and that includes haunting your dreams!
For $160 US you can purchase "Loving Bear Puffy"
Essentially this thing looks like Stewie's teddy bear Rupert from Family Guy anytime Stewie imagines him as real..
The Loving Bear Puffy is roughly the size and shape of a male human body... but with the head of a teddy bear.
The company says "Puffy replaces the need for the physical presence of a person in various moments and situations of everyday life, especially during long lonely nights."
I say this is what nightmares are made of! Although it could be usefull if you need to trick robbers Home Alone style that the house is full.
Source: Puffy Bear
Photo: A product image of Loving Bear Puffy
