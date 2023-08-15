Today I would like to give a Sask Shout Out to the Chinese Cultural Society and Kung Fu Regina.

They are located on Halifax Street and the house next door to the CCSS building burned down in April. The two groups to the initiative to clean up the empty lot which was beginning to fill with garbage. Along with that, they painted a lion mural on a wall.

You can find it at 1813 Halifax Street.

Tim Day

- Tim (in for Brandon)