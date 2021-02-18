A Saskatchewan Sea Shanty From The Hunter Brothers (VIDEO)

We love when The Hunter Brothers do anything on social media, but this may be their best! The five brothers put a Saskatchewan spin on the TikTok fad, singing their own sea shanty in a farm shop and banging on a wooden barrel for percussion. The trend began hitting social media in early 2021, as people across the internet posted videos of their own renditions of the songs that sailors in the 1800s often sang while hard at work.

So here it goes. You asked, and we listened! We had lots of requests for a Sea Shanty, so we figured we’d put our twist on the trend. 🌊#thosewerethenights #seashanty pic.twitter.com/S8w3Pa0hTR — Hunter Brothers (@HunterBros) February 17, 2021