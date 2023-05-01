AI Will Create Your Meal Plan!
We've all been there... you've ran out of ideas and have no clue what to make anymore!
Well thanks to a new AI recipe generator you might be in luck for a new tasty meal!
I tried it this weekend and absolutely loved it!
All you have to do is answer a few question, including letting it know what ingredients (up to 5) that you want to include and AI spits out a recipe!
SOURCE: Buzzfeed
Photo by Clark Douglas on Unsplash
