AI Will Create Your Meal Plan!

We've all been there... you've ran out of ideas and have no clue what to make anymore!

Well thanks to a new AI recipe generator you might be in luck for a new tasty meal!

I tried it this weekend and absolutely loved it!

All you have to do is answer a few question, including letting it know what ingredients (up to 5) that you want to include and AI spits out a recipe!

Try it here!

SOURCE: Buzzfeed

Photo by Clark Douglas on Unsplash