An Oscar Mayer Wedding

Even for Vegas Standards this is a bizzare wedding!

The famous Oscar Mayer Weiner mobile will be converted into a wedding chapel this weekend! Couples will get a performance by the live Wiener Whistle Quartet, and a custom Wiener dog wedding cake. Here are all the details!

I took the liberty of creating a song for you to walk down the aisle for the Oscar Mayer Wedding!

Source/Picture: Oscar Mayer