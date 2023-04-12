An Oscar Mayer Wedding
Even for Vegas Standards this is a bizzare wedding!
The famous Oscar Mayer Weiner mobile will be converted into a wedding chapel this weekend! Couples will get a performance by the live Wiener Whistle Quartet, and a custom Wiener dog wedding cake. Here are all the details!
I took the liberty of creating a song for you to walk down the aisle for the Oscar Mayer Wedding!
